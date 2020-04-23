Live Now
Beaufort County confirms 17 positive cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Health officials confirmed a total of 17 cases of COVID-19 in Beaufort County, with 6 currently active, and no cases are currently hospitalized.

Two of the positive cases were asymptomatic, meaning they experienced no symptoms.

Contact tracing of these known cases have concluded:

  • Three cases were contributed to direct contact with a known patient from another
  • county.
  • Two cases were related to travel to a known outbreak area.
  • 12 cases are attributed to community spread.
  • All active cases are self-isolating.

