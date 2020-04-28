Live Now
Beaufort County confirms 21 positive cases of COVID-19, 15 recovered

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Health officials confirmed an additional two cases of COVID-19 bringing Beaufort County total to 21.

Five of the positive cases were asymptomatic, meaning they experienced no symptoms.

Of the 21 cases, health officials said 15 have recovered.

Contact tracing of these known cases have concluded:

  • Six cases were contributed to direct contact with a known patient from another
  • county.
  • Two cases were related to travel to a known outbreak area.
  • 13 cases are attributed to community spread.

All active cases are self-isolating.

