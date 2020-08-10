Beaufort County confirms its 3rd and 4th death related to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Health Department is reporting its third and fourth death of residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said, one individual passed August 8 and was the 200th laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case in the county and the other individual passed today, August 10.

Both individuals were older than 70 years of age and had reports of underlying health conditions and no further information will be released at this time to protect the family’s privacy.

Beaufort county currently has 428 confirmed tests at this time, with 139 currently active and 289 recovered.

There have been 5,063 tests completed, with approximately 56 tests results pending.