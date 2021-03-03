Beaufort County courts and court offices return to normal business hours

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County judicial officials announced that all courts and court offices will return to normal operational hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) effective Wednesday, March 3.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services. For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.