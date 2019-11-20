Beaufort County deputies are getting equipped with new technology

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and their vehicles will be receiving cutting-edge technology that will record and store video and other data, documenting any law enforcement-public interactions.

Technology like body and in-car cameras play a big role in many deputies jobs across eastern North Carolina.

The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution to outfit the sheriff’s office with new technology.

“Well it’s something that we need to do to stay abreast of what’s going on in the country now and it’s not only a camera, it’s a computer so when these guys are out working making arrests we have a good recording of it,” says Jerry Evans, the Chairman for Beaufort County Board of Commissioners.

The county will be paying for the technology through a lease agreement, Bodyworn LLC will charge $59,600 for five years with 0% interest.

According to the sheriff’s office, data from the camera’s will be stored in the cloud for at least ninety days or longer, depending on the charges.

Some residents in Beaufort County agree with this use of technology.

“I think that’s a great idea I think anything that helps us feel safe and protects our freedom is a good thing,” says Barbara Hardy.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the resolution and move forward with the bodyworn technology, they anticipate the new tech to come in 2020.