Beaufort County health department gives update on COVID19 cases

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The spread of the coronavirus is far from over.

Beaufort County’s health director is seeing new cases but as of now, he says six patients have already recovered.

Beaufort County health workers are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

“We’ve seen about half of ours are community transmission and when we call it community transmission is that we’re not sure where they came in contact with it, so the ones we call travel, aren’t always travel but we know they’ve been in contact with someone that has been positive,” says James Madson, Beaufort County’s health director.

Their message to the community isn’t changing, practice social distancing, and stay at home if they can.

Madson explains, “Unless they have essential needs such as the grocery store, or medical appointments and those kinds of events. Not to gather in large places still and especially keep a safe distance from everybody and continue to do good hygiene, covering your cough, disinfecting all the surfaces and washing your hands often.

Beaufort County leaders are also asking you to wear a mask if you’re out.

“The masks help protect the population as a whole, the mask is not necessarily going to protect you from anything but it’s going to help you from coughing and spreading it if you have it and don’t know you have it,” says Madson.

The fight against covid19 is a marathon, so having patience is key right now.

Madson wants to remind people, “We still got a couple weeks before the peak and then we have the recovery period which is going to be a little while longer so we just need to keep sending the message out for people to be patient.

Leaders urge people to take this virus seriously and follow all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their community.