BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 100 people from multiple local, county and state agencies are joining up for a weekend-long search and rescue exercise in Blounts Creek in Beaufort County.

The training is based on real search and rescue experiences here in our state. The goal is to shorten response times for situations with missing persons. The exercise is thanks to cooperation from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Emergency Management and search and rescue teams. The event is expected to run from Friday until Sunday.

“When we have these problems in the exercise, then we’ll be able to anticipate things that might go wrong in real life, so if you know what’s a possibility for going wrong, then you can deal with those things and stop them from happening in the future,” said Jerry Fisher, Chocowinity Search and Rescue board member.

Organizers want to thank both the county and state agencies that helped make this training possible.