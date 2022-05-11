WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Pesticides can be a pesky thing to dispose of properly. Thanks to a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture., Beaufort County held a pesticide collection event Wednesday.



It’s part of the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program which begin in 1980. Organizers say they visit every county once every two years.



“What we’re trying to do is help them get rid of it properly, to protect the groundwater, surface water, the lands and everything,” said Pesticide Assistance Program manager Derrick Bell. “Farmers are stewards as it is anyway. I mean, they try to protect the land because that’s what they use to make a living. So they want to do the right thing. We just got to provide them with the right option.”



Bell said they’ll be in Lenoir County sometime in the next several months.