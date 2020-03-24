Beaufort County IDs first 2 cases of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County has identified its first two cases of COVID-19.

Beaufort County Health Department conducted the testing on Monday.

Laboratory testing was conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and Beaufort County Health Department received results of the two positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Officials said that both individuals are doing well and are isolated at home.

The Health Department is currently investigating the contacts of the positive cases and providing guidance for self-isolation and self-monitoring.