AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County joined Pamlico in opposing ferry tolls by passing a resolution earlier Thursday.

Aurora is home to a major employer in Beaufort County, the Nutrien Phosphate mine. Residents in the area said many of these workers commute from Bayview via ferry. Having a ferry toll would be an extra burden on them.

“This would, in effect be a pay cut for the people who work at Nutrien,” said Aurora local David French.

French said the potential toll would have a direct effect on workers.

“They’re gonna have to be spending money to ride the ferry across and driving is not an option because it’s a long way from Bayview, when you drive all the way into Washington and then 33 miles down Highway 33,” French said.

Gina Holbrook is also a Beaufort County resident, and added, implementing a toll like this could have serious consequences for employers.

“This could raise the rates that employers are having to pay their employees because they have to justify the additional time for work and gas, so I think all those have to be considered when [the state] makes this decision as well,” Holbrook said.

In addition to work, Aurora is also a tourist location in Eastern North Carolina. Tourists who spoke with Nine on Your Side said they would think twice about coming if they had to pay a toll.

Beaufort and Pamlico County commissioners have both passed resolutions opposing this toll. Officials in Pamlico County also made a trip to Raleigh earlier Thursday to present their resolution to the state’s General Assembly.