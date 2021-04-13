Beaufort County leaders prepare for summer school

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kids across North Carolina could go back to the classroom this summer.

It’s part of a push from state lawmakers to get students caught up after a year of online learning. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered six weeks of additional instruction for students. In Beaufort County, school leaders say the summer program will start in mid-June and go until the end of July.

The school day would last around 5 1/2 hours and would include recess and enrichment. The district is surveying teachers and staff to see who is available and interested to teach over the summer.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said after instructing virtually for a year during a pandemic, he wants to be sure his teachers are just as prepared as his students.

“We’re trying to make it an opportunity that teachers want to engage in, but at the same time get that needed relief because they’re COVID tired,” Cheeseman said. “We just want to make sure we don’t burn out our professionals.”

Cheeseman hopes students and parents will take advantage of the opportunity. He wants students not just to fill in learning gaps but to reconnect with teachers and classmates and get back to social and emotional learning.

Cheeseman said he was set to present the system’s summer school plan to the Board of Education at their meeting Tuesday night.