Beaufort County leaders work on bike plan

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County is working on plans to give people more safe ways — and places — to ride bicycles.

County officials are using a bicycle planning grant from the state Department of Transportation.

The comprehensive bike plan is on the county website for people to view.

It includes new facilities and bike paths.

Leaders believe this will help create safer biking opportunities to people living in the area and visitors bringing their bikes to the county.

“We’ll do whatever we can to help accommodate folks and maintain safety. It also provides us essentially the baseline to work forward and try to work with DOT as they improve roads and do different projects to add bicycle lanes and bicycle facilities,” says Brian Alligood, Beaufort County’s manager.

Officials are asking for public comments on their comprehensive bike plan.

Those comments can be submitted online to the Clerk of the County Board of Commissioners.