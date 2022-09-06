RALEIGH, N.C. – Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize.

Lingford bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Sept. 2 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

Ticket sales from North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $2.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Beaufort County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.