Beaufort County man sentenced to 8 years on gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Beaufort County man will spend the next eight years in prison on gun charges.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced 38-year-old Davon Donnell Reid of Chocowinity to 96 months in jail followed by three years of supervised release.

On November 27, 2019, Reid was charged with possession of firearms by a felon and November 28, 2019, Reid pled guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, between January and June of 2018, Reid possessed 24 firearms after organizing straw purchases of the firearms in and around Greenville.

On July 26, 2018, Reid was arrested in Washington after law enforcement executed a search warrant for the residence where Reid was staying.

Officials said they found a 12-gauge shotgun and a .223 caliber rifle.

Reid was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior federal felony conviction for conspiring to distribute 224 grams of cocaine.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation in this matter.