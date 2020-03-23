Beaufort County moves to Third Tier of Modifications in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County is implementing a three-tiered modification of County operations in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

This is In support of the President’s National Emergency Declaration, the Governor’s State of Emergency Declaration, the Chairman’s County State of Emergency Declaration and based on the recommendations of the Beaufort County Health Director.

Tier-1 included social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning procedures both internally and at public-facing counters.

Tier-1 modifications began at county facilities on March 16.

Tier-2 modifications call for moving public-facing operations to building areas that provide glass separation.

Tier-3 modifications call for restricting or limiting public access to County offices and continuing operations through telephone and electronic means while scheduling appointments for matters that require face-to-face interactions.

Social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning procedures will continue during all tiers.

Based on the increased numbers of positive COVID-19 tests in adjacent counties and across the State, along with the determination by NC Public Health Officials that community spread of the COVID-19 virus has started, the County will bypass Tier-2 and move directly to Tier-3 modifications for County services in an effort to help decrease potential exposure opportunities of County employees and the public.

These modifications will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.