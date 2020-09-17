Beaufort County prepares for 2020 election season during the COIVD-19 pandemic

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Voting in the 2020 election will require local officials to make adjustments for the pandemic.

Beaufort County is no exception, and leaders are outlining what’s different this year.

Beaufort County’s election director says her team’s hard at work getting ready for the vote.

They want to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortable voting in the age of COVID-19.

Early voting starts October 15th at the Beaufort County Board of Elections and the Chocowinity Fire Department.

Starting October 24th, the Aurora Community Building and Belhaven’s John Wilkinson Center will host early voting.

Election workers say there’s heavy demand for mail-in ballots this year.

Election director Kellie Hopkins says no matter how people vote, they should start preparing now.

“Sit down, decide how they want to vote and when they want to vote and if they do decide to vote by mail to make sure they get it in early, so if there’s any issues with the post office or anything like that, it will be here when it needs to be,” explains Hopkins.

She wants to encourage anyone with questions or concerns to call the county Board of Elections office.

Election workers are asking every voter to wear a mask when casting in-person ballots.

Polling sites are also being arranged to accommodate social distancing.

For a full list of the voting schedule in Beaufort County click here.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact Beaufort County’s Board of Elections at 252-946-2321.

For the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, click here.