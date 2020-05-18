Beaufort County receives grant to improve food access, health and wellness

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Beaufort County group is using a grant to help pay for children’s food programs over the summer months.

The $65,000 grant will help pay for children’s meals through Beaufort County Schools.

The district has sites set up for families in need of food.

There are also hubs located in Aurora, Chocowinity, Belhaven, Blounts Creek and Washington.

Bishop James McIntyre is the CEO of Cornerstone Community Based Programs.

“As a pastor and as a member of the faith community we are honored and very appreciative to be able to receive the funding to be able to continue to provide resources to the families who are in this county, especially in this current climate that we’re living in now with this pandemic going on,” he says.

Families in need of food assistance can reach out to Cornerstone Family Worship Center in Beaufort County for more information.

You can contact them at 252-946-6109 or you can send an email to bcH3c.nc@gmail.com.