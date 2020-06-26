Beaufort County reports its 1st COVID-19 death

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Health Department is reporting its first death in the county of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual passed away on Friday, June 26.

Health officials said, the patient was older than 65 and had several underlying medical conditions, and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released at this time.

The patient that passed was the 56th case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in the county.

The county currently has 75 Confirmed tests at this time and 113 pending tests with more than 1,866 county residents that have been tested.

Beaufort County Health Department Director Jim Madson said, “I am saddened by this death and so sorry for the family’s loss. My thought and prayers are with them.”