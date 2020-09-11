Beaufort County Schools introduce project AWARE, expanding mental health resources

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – September is suicide prevention month and Beaufort County Schools are expanding services to fight the problem.

Project AWARE is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

The goal is to develop a plan of activities, services and strategies to connect youth and their families to mental health services.

School leaders are seeing an increase in mental health cases in Beaufort County.

Project AWARE director Renee Boyd shares how parents can get more information on available resources.

“This month being suicide prevention awareness month, we’ve really empowered our counselors with resources that if parents or students need services that they can contact the school counselors to get those services,” she explains.

Below are a list of available suicide prevention resources:

Beaufort County Schools Suicide Prevention Resources

Mobile Crisis Hotline: 1-866-437-1821

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

HOPE 4 NC Helpline: 1-855-587-3463