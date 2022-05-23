AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an SUV Monday afternoon in Beaufort County injured at least three people — all students at SW Snowden Elementary School in Aurora.

Beaufort County Schools Public Information Officer Kristen Riddle told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the three injured were a first-grader, second-grader and third-grader at the school. It was unclear if they were related and the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. just south of Aurora at the intersection of Hwy. 33 and 306. The NC State Highway Patrol and local fire and law enforcement were on the scene.

Riddle was not able to release any additional information. She did say a crisis team would be at the school Tuesday for those who needed it.