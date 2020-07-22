Beaufort County Schools to reopen under Plan B for staff and students

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort County Board of Education announced Beaufort County Schools has chosen plan b for the return of staff and students.

After much discussion, the Board voted in a 5-4 decision on plan b.

Students will begin the semester with four weeks of remote learning with a possibility of returning to the classroom for face to face instruction on September 14.

Matthew Cheeseman, Beaufort County Schools Superintendent says, Beaufort County Schools is working to adjust the protocols for the school busses and parents should communicate with the schools regarding transportation needs.

Parents also has the option to choose remote learning only.

School officials want parents and staff to make sure they are filling out the surveys offered through BCS.