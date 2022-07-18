WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman posted a comment on his business Facebook page on Monday saying his deputies will not follow the mistakes made by law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the school shooting there earlier this year.

Coleman said in the post that deputies of the sheriff’s office will “immediately and as quickly as possible assess the situation to confirm that there is indeed an active shooter present. You are then to “immediately“ pair with other Law Enforcement Personnel on the scene (if present) and form the “trained” formation and “immediately” seek out the active shooter and STOP THE THREAT!”

Coleman, who is the outgoing sheriff in the county after losing a Republican primary election to Scott Hammonds back in May, was responding to the scathing report issued by the Uvalde, Texas police department after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School where the shooter killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. The report points out numerous mistakes and inaction that law enforcement took during the active shooter situation.

Below is Coleman’s full statement that was posted on his Facebook page.

I have just sent this order to all Sworn members of The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office by email and it is “Self Explanatory”

Due to the School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the scathing report that is now been released on the Law Enforcement response I’m issuing the following order to all sworn members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as follows:

When and/or if an active shooter situation occurs anywhere in Beaufort County, and you respond, you shall upon arriving, “immediately” and as quickly as possible assess the situation to confirm that there is indeed an active shooter present. You are then to “immediately“ pair with other Law Enforcement Personnel on the scene (if present) and form the “trained” formation and “immediately” seek out the active shooter and STOP THE THREAT! If you are alone, you are not to delay unnecessarily for backup or other officers on the scene that may be hesitant about acting. Recall your “training” and move forward “immediately” and STOP THE THREAT! Upon arriving, if there is other Law Enforcement Personnel on the scene or private security as we now have at our schools and they are not “actively” seeking out the active shooter, you are hereby ordered to ignore commands from any so-called “Scene Commander” whether they be civilian or sworn and move forward with your “training” and STOP THE THREAT!

There will be more information coming in the near future to you from myself and the Command Staff in the form of verbal and written orders. (Policy updates) In the meantime, you are to comply with these orders and protect the citizens of Beaufort County in the manner in which we were all “Sworn” and “trained” to do.