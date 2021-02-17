Beaufort County Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Kalila Cherry.

Deputies said Cherry ran away from her home in Washington at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday night and has not been seen since. She is described as a white female, 5’-2”, 118 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Cherry was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and red shirt, and white crocs. If you know the whereabouts of Kalila Cherry you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local Law Enforcement Agency.