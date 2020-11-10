Beaufort County Sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Karie Gracy.  

Gracy walked away from her home in Chocowinity on Sunday, November 8 at approximately about 6 p.m.  

She is described as a black female, 4’11” and approximately 89 lbs.  

Gracy was last seen wearing a black Star Wars shirt with yellow writing, grey sweatpants, a dark hoodie with a Zodiac sign on the back, a red bandana and yellow crocs.   

If you know the whereabouts of Karie Gracy contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.   

