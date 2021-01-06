Beaufort County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile last seen December 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in trying to locate a 13-year-old juvenile.

Officials said Janay Alexis Harding left her guardian’s home in Chocowinity and has not been seen since December 27, 2020. She is 4’10” tall and weighs approxiamtely 105 lbs. Currently, it is not known what she was wearing when she left home.

If you know the whereabouts of Janay Harding contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101 or your local law enforcement agency.