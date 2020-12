WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Mauricio Hernandez is 5’8” and approxiamtely 164 lbs. He was last seen at his home on Sunday, December 27 at 7 p.m.

Hernandez left his home wearing a white hoodie and black jeans. If you know the whereabouts of Mauricio Hernandez you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101 or your local law enforcement agency.