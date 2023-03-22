WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds is hosting a town hall series in order to speak with community members.

Hammonds will be at the Aurora Community Center on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the first town hall series event. The sheriff’s office will have an open discussion about any of the resident’s concerns.

“Being trusted by the community. Beaufort County … it’s really an honor and is very humbling. So my way to demonstrate my love for Beaufort County is by doing what I’m doing, by being out there, I’m being visible,” Hammonds said.

Town hall events like this will be hosted every month by Hammonds. The full schedule is below.

Aurora Community Center, located at 295 Main St, Aurora on 3/23/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Belhaven Civic Center, located at 257 W Pungo St, Belhaven on 4/11/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Edward Christian Church, located at 23 Academy St, Edward on 5/18/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Alligood Church Of God, located at 1891 Mill Hole Rd, Washington on 6/15/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Chocowinity Fire Department, located at 512 NC33 E, Chocowinity on 7/11/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Bath Ruritan Building, located at 504 Carteret Street, Bath on 8/15/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Clarks Neck Fire Department, located at 3797 Wharton Station Rd. Washington on 9/14/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Blounts Creek Fire Department, located at 13965 NC33 E Blounts Creek on 10/12/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Pinetown Fire Department, located at 7262 North Boyd Rd. Pinetown on 11/16/23 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm