Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrest 27 people on drug charges amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Throughout the past two months of sheltering due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sheriff Coleman ordered the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit to continue investigating complaints of drug activity in Beaufort County.

Despite statewide stay-at-home orders and other recommendations discouraging travel, Davenport says those restrictions have been largely ignored by those engaged in the drug trade.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s website, investigators have arrested or obtained warrants on the following 27 people so far during the pandemic:

Pictured (left to right, top row) are Theron Booker, Jamel Boston, Christopher Bright, Jonathan Brooks, Arika Byrum, Shelia Cantarero, Joseph Carter, Sonny Cobb and Bradley Coward. Pictured (second row, left to right) are William Daniels, Derrick Wiggins, Charles Erickson, Shalanda Flynn, Antonio Guilford, Louis Gurganus, Nechola Harvey, Jovani Lerma, William Little and Jasmine Maurizzio. Pictured (third row, left to right) are Darries McCarter, Austin Moore, Bradley Nixon, Lindsay Ore,Quentin Pritchard, James Rodgers, Patrick Rodgers and Derrick Wiggins. Not pictured is Alyssa Taylor. CREDIT: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

(1) Shalanda Flynn, 42 years of age of Chocowinity- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Schedule I (Ecstasy), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(2) Nechola Harvey, 65, of Washington- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(3) Quentin Pritchard, 35, of Greenville- charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(4) Austin Moore, 36, of Washington- charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(5) Arika-Dare Elizabeth Byrum, 34, of Pinetown- charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(6) Shelia Cantarero, 55, of Washington- charged with Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(7) Sonny Ray Cobb, 25, of Washington- charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(8) Theron Booker, 21, of Washington- charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(9) Derrick Wiggins, 31, of Grimesland- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV (Alprazolam).

(10) William Little, 27, of Washington- charge with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(11) Christopher Bright, 32, of Chocowinity- charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(12) Jasmine Maurizzio, 25, of Washington- charged with Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I controlled substance.

(13) Lindsay Ore, 28, of Raleigh- charged with Possession of Marijuana.

(14) Patrick Rodgers, 42, of Washington- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(15) James Rodgers, 62, of Washington- was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(16) Darries McCarter, 36, of Washington- charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(17) Bradley Coward, 29, of Washington- charged with Flee to Elude Arrest using a Motor Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(18) Alyssa Taylor, 22, of Washington- charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(19) Bradley Nixon, 37, of Pinetown- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Amphetamine a Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Alprazolam a Schedule IV controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(20) Jovani Lerma, 23, of Washington- charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(21) Antonio Guilford, 32, of Washington- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(22) Jamel Boston, 42, of Grimesland- charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(23) Joseph Carter, 39, of Chocowinity- charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(24) Charles Erickson, 18, of Washington- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(25) William Daniels, 55, of Washington- charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(26) Jonathan Brooks, 25, of Bath- charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving while License Revoked

(27) Louis Gurganus, 43, of Bath- charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia