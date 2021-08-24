Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder/suicide in Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene Tuesday evening of a home in Chocowinity for what they are calling an apparent murder/suicide.

Investigators said in a press release that they were at 11763 NC Hwy. 33 East in Chocowinity. The sheriff’s office said it responded to the home after a family member requested a welfare check. They found two people dead.

The names of those who are dead have not been released and the investigation continued into Tuesday evening, officials said.