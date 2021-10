CHOCOWINITY, N.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Jose Rodriguez Ponce, 16, has not been seen since last Friday when he left home in Chocowinity, headed for school. Ponce is 6-foot-0 and about 155 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Ponce, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or your local law enforcement agency.