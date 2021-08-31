Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office partners with U.S. Marshals Service for Sex Offender Enforcement and Compliance Operation

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday, August 17 to conduct a Sex Offender Enforcement and Compliance Operation in Beaufort County.

Officials said the purpose of the operation was to ensure that the one hundred twenty-eight (128) registered sex offenders in Beaufort County were in compliance with state laws, and more specifically, the Adam Walsh Act which helps to protect children from sexual exploitation and violent crime.

The investigation included confirming the residency of each registered sex offender, confirming personal information about each registered sex offender, serving any outstanding warrants on each sex offender, and locating any sex offenders who have absconded.

The operation concluded on Thursday, August 19. During the operation, the following was issued:

Three warrants were issued. Of the three warrants, there was one physical arrest, one self-surrender, and one collateral lead apprehension request sent to the United States Marshals Service, Northern District of Texas after locating the absconded offender in Dallas, Texas.

According to United States Marshall Mike East, “The United States Marshals Service is committed to the safety of our citizens and children. Compliance Operations like this will be a priority all across the Eastern District of North Carolina.” Joint law enforcement operations of this nature serve notice to sex offenders that state and federal laws are being enforced and that sex offender’s registration requirement is taken seriously for the protection of the community.