Beaufort County Sheriff’s office responds to lawsuit file by former deputy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A former employee of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination.

Now the sheriff’s office and five others named in the suit, including Sheriff Ernie Coleman, are responding.

The response via an attorney addresses former Beaufort County Sheriff’s, Deputy Dominic Franks.

It’s their first response since two lawsuits were filed with similar claims.

Franks filed a lawsuit last month that claims he faced discrimination on the job, including racial discrimination and a hostile work environment.

A response from the defendants in this case in the 15 pages of documents it says the plaintiff, which is Franks, was fired from his position because of unstable, aggressive and unprofessional behavior.

The response goes on to say allegations pinpointed in Franks lawsuit are all false.

Another former Beaufort County Sheriff deputy has also filed a suit.

Michael Sheppard is also accusing the sheriff’s office of job discrimination in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.