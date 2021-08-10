Beaufort County sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Madison Dawn Gibson, 15, parents discovered she was missing approximately at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. She is described as 5’5″, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to deputies, Madison left5 her home on Mill Hole Road in Washington while driving a 2020 white Nissan Sentra displaying North Carolina license number HJA-5251.

Madison may be headed to Greenville or Columbier, North Carolina.

If you know the whereabouts of Madison Gibson, you should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.