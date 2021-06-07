Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding runaway teen

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malanda Aniyia Smith (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen girl.

Malanda Aniyia Smith, 16, has not been seen by her mother since June 6 at around 8 p.m. when she reportedly left her Chocowinity home. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and black leggings. She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with blue hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or your local law enforcement agency. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV