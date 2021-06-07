Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding runaway teen

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen girl.

Malanda Aniyia Smith, 16, has not been seen by her mother since June 6 at around 8 p.m. when she reportedly left her Chocowinity home. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and black leggings. She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with blue hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or your local law enforcement agency.