WASHINGTON, NC – The Beaufort County United Way challenges everyone in Beaufort County to donate new pairs of socks throughout the month of October. During SOCKTOBER 2023, 536 pairs of socks were collected and donated to Beaufort County Schools, our homebound elderly through home delivered meal service, and to Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children. United Way’s SOCKTOBER 2024 goal is to collect 800 pairs of socks.

“We were amazed by the generosity of United Way corporate partners and small businesses who participated in last year’s collection.” says Sue Tidd, Executive Director of the Beaufort County United Way. “And community leaders in Blounts Creek set up collection boxes and placed roadside signs asking for donations. The caring power of our community kept many warm last winter.”

The Beaufort County United Way encourages community members to collect new socks of all sizes, from infant-child to adult. Cold weather is fast approaching, and there will be many in our community who do not have warm socks to wear. Donated socks will again be given to local organizations in the community for distribution.

“We’ve all felt the raw winter winds blow across our exposed skin.” Says Tidd “United Way seeks to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our communities. The Socktober collection drive is a fun meaningful way to improve someone’s life right here in Beaufort County.”

Organize a SOCKTOBER collection drive at a workplace or in your neighborhood by setting a up a bin in a central drop-off location, communicate the challenge of collecting new socks companywide or in the neighborhood. Set a deadline for when all donations of socks need to be in. SOCKTOBER Challenge runs from October 1 to the 31st. Socks need to be dropped off at the Beaufort County United Way by Friday, November 3rd.

Contact Sue Tidd at the Beaufort County United Way at stidd@unitedwaybc.net to register your Socktober Collection Drive, to ask questions or for more information.

About the Beaufort County United Way

United Way works to improve health, education, and economic mobility so everyone everywhere has a pathway to opportunity. The Beaufort County United Way was founded in 1963 by local community members and continues its work of mobilizing resources and volunteers to advance the common good.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net.