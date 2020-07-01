Beaufort County updates floodplain maps

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County leaders have a message for homeowners, make sure you check the latest flood maps for the status of your property.

Beaufort County recently updated its maps that help determine flood insurance rates.

Many homes that were considered in flood plains before may not be now.

County officials are encouraging people to check where their properties lie on the map.

Beaufort County Manager, Brian Alligood says, “Maps are just maps and people know where they live they know where it floods and if the map takes you out of the flood zone, then it will be a benefit to you because your insurance will go down.”

To find out your property on the flood map you can visit https://flood.nc.gov/ncflood/