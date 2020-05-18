Beaufort County updating testing procedures, capabilities

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Due to efforts towards re-opening Beaufort County, starting Monday officials are updating testing procedures and capabilities.

Individuals that qualify to be tested are as follows:

Patients hospitalized with symptoms

Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant farmworker camps, with symptoms

Persons with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

Persons without symptoms, but who are high risk please call the health department or your provider.

Increased testing and expanded contact tracing are important steps to allow Beaufort County to move forward with re-opening.

Increased testing allows officials to identify those who have COVID-19.

It also allows for the early isolation of individuals to help prevent the spread of COVID.

If you feel ill or meet criteria to be tested, please contact one of the following locations to make an appointment: