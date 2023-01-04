RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket.

NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls in the Dec. 3 drawing to win the jackpot.

Dorgan collected her prize Tuesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $160,696.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $221,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Beaufort County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.