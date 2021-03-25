Beaufort County’s police force committee talks about law enforcement options with the public

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Today Beaufort County’s police force committee had a meeting to discuss law enforcement options. The committee is made up of three county commissioners.

Some committee members say commissioners are having problems with management, drug enforcement and getting reports from the sheriff’s department. But others say they aren’t exactly sure where they stand right now, as they are still in the early stages of this process.

Today was the police force committee’s second meeting. Several topics were discussed including whether the county wants to provide law enforcement through a police force or allow responsibilities to remain with the sheriff.

The meeting was open to the public and the county’s police force committee listened to their input. Those who attended expressed concerns of defunding the sheriff.

Kevin Clancy is the Program Director for the Little Washington Sailing School. He shares, “If you’re going to reallocate resources that is defunding. To create a county wide police department that is defunding our sheriff’s department.”

But commissioners say that’s not going to happen.

We’re going to be looking at during our budgeting sessions during our next number of weeks at how much we’re going to spend for the sheriff’s,” says County Commissioner Stan Deatherage. He continues, “I assure you we will be spending all they need to provide adequate service to Beaufort County and every arena where they have responsibilities to do so.”

If they move forward and bring in more law enforcement, the sheriff’s office will still be in operation. Deputies will still need to serve papers, handle courthouse duties, as well as the jail and other communications.

Police force committee members say the funding for law enforcement will be split between the two agencies.

9OYS has reached out to the sheriff’s office for a comment, we’re still waiting to hear back.