Beaufort County’s rise in tourism

With new restaurants and shops in Washington, the city is seeing a boost in tourism.

From 2017 to 2018 the city’s seen a more than seven percent increase in tourism expenditures.

Erin Ruyle is the executive director of tourism and development in Washington.

She says that the waterfront brings people in but it’s the beauty of Washington and the people is what keeps people coming back.

People from all over make their way to Washington, even Elaine Mayo from Edgecombe County.

“Well, we get here maybe several times a year they have some big occasions for the July 4th and things like that we’ve been to those and we like to eat at the restaurants on Main Street and shop at the little shops,” she says.

It’s been a group effort to push out more marketing and advertising for the city.

“We’ve worked really hard to collaborate with other organizations in town. So working together we um expand our marketing reach tremendously and I think that’s helped with our marketing efforts and really bringing people in,” Ruyle contends.

Come September, the city is launching a new recurring music event, alive after 5 which will be held at caboose park, where people can enjoy music, refreshments, games and more.