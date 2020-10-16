Beaufort County’s social services work to make foster children’s holiday season special

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County’s Department of Social Services is getting a head start on the holidays.

Every year the department’s workers seek sponsors to get Christmas gifts for foster children.

Right now, there are 130-children in foster care, and four children that are in the 18-to-21 aged program.

Each child makes a wish list, which is given to a sponsor.

The goal is to take some financial pressure off foster parents.

Karen Chrisman is Beaufort County Children’s Services Supervisor.

She explains, “We want them to have the same presents that every other child would get for Christmas and so it’s just a big support to the foster parents and to relative caregivers.”

Workers say they want to have all gifts and monetary donations by the beginning of December.

Checks or money orders should be made out to Kiwanis Special Youth Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 2711, Washington, NC 27889.

To volunteer to sponsor a child through the 2020 Christmas for Foster Children program, call Lauren Riddick at 252-943-5643 or 252-946-4780.