BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C (WNCT)- A joint exercise with the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Department, Emergency Management and search and rescue teams across North Carolina met at Camp Boddie in Blount’s Creek for a three-day exercise.

Over 100 people turned out for the event spanning from Wilmington, Raleigh, and all of Eastern North Carolina. The practice helped increase efficiency during missing-person situations and improved the response time in doing so.

Detectives and communications personnel were joined by K9 units to find four different people in three days. Throughout the exercise, Jerry Fisher of Chocowinity Search and Rescue said this helps alleviate error during the actual instance of finding a missing person.

“So the idea is to replicate things that we see in real-life scenarios when we have real-life missing people,” he said. “And you take the things that have happened that might’ve been problems and issues and reproduce those things inside a learning environment so that we can figure out ways to basically dissect those problems and make sure that we solve the issues before they happen in real life situation.”

Fisher says in real life, all of North Carolina would be notified of a missing persons case. An event like this is beneficial because a large-scale response is necessary for practice.

“There’s lots of different training going on which happens to be a very large-scale screening,” Fisher said. “It happens in a lot of different ways, but this just happens to be one that we did to be able to bring all these assets together from all across the state just like it would happen in a real-life scenario.”

Fisher admires how many people came out to the Camp Boddie exercises over the weekend. Each person is completely volunteer, traveling their respective distances and all for the public’s safety.

“Any time we get a missing persons call it’s gonna come into the local sheriff’s department or your local law enforcement agency,” he said. “The local law enforcement agency is gonna call the emergency management, of course, which in this case would be Beaufort County Sherriff’s Department and the Beaufort County Emergency Management. They contact state agencies, North Carolina Emergency Management, and then they also put out emergency management puts out the call to all of the search and rescue resources that need to come into the area. ”

Organizers said it is important to know how well-trained the search and rescue teams are. The more the public becomes aware of it, the better they can feel about their safety within the community.