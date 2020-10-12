Beaufort Firemen’s Association collecting essential items to transport to the Lake Charles, LA

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is collecting essential items to transport to the Lake Charles, LA area next week and asks that the Carteret County community help with relief efforts.
Officials said water and clothes are not being accepted at this time.
Items in need are:
- Chainsaws
- Cleaning supplies
- Generators
- Disinfectant supplies
- Gas cans
- Hand Sanitizer
- Oil Mix
- Bug Spray
- Tarps
- Baby diapers, wipes & supplies
- Tie-down straps
- Hygiene products
- Roofing nails
- Non-perishable food
- Pet food & supplies
Donations may be delivered to the Beaufort Fire Department at 506 Live Oak Street in Beaufort and bring items to the back of the building accessed off Pine Street.
Monetary donations may be made through the Beaufort Firemen’s Association’s site.
Donations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.