Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana

Bernie Arnould, center, gets help from Kaden Ashley and D.J. Hebert, left, all with Pelican Companies, as they board up the windows to the front of MC Bank in Amelia, La., Wednesday, Oct., 7, 2020, in In preparation for Hurricane Delta. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is coordinating a hurricane relief effort for Louisiana.

“We know all too well what it is like to go through a devastating storm,” said Captain Sean Cowley, Treasurer of the Beaufort Firemen’s Association on Monday as Hurricane Delta approached landfall later in the week. “The Beaufort Firemen’s Association wishes to give back and lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Delta in the hard-hit areas of Lake Charles, Louisiana.”

The Lake Charles area also received significant damages from Hurricane Laura on August 27, as it made landfall at a record-breaking Category 4 hurricane, the first Category 4 on record in southwestern Louisiana.

The Association is collecting essential items to transport to the Lake Charles area next week and asks that the Carteret County community help with relief efforts.

Water and clothing are not being accepted at this time.

Suggested items:

Chainsaws

Cleaning supplies

Generators

Disinfectant supplies

Gas cans

Hand Sanitizer

Oil Mix

Bug Spray

Tarps

Baby diapers, wipes and supplies

Tie-down straps

Hygiene products

Roofing nails

Non-perishable food

Pet food and supplies

Donations may be delivered to the Beaufort Fire Department at 506 Live Oak Street in Beaufort.

Bring items to the back of the building accessed off Pine Street.

Monetary donations may be made through the Beaufort Firemen’s Association’s site at https://checkout.square.site/buy/Q453MYM7XKQB354EQVDBW213. (Hurricane Delta Louisiana Relief Fund)

Donations will be accepted through October 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information about how to donate you can contact the Beaufort Fire Department at 252-728-4325.