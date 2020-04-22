Beaufort implements additional reopening measures effective Friday, April 24

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort has taken several measures, over the last seven weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to flatten the curve and protect the community.

Governor Cooper’s stay at home and limited travel executive order is still in effect.

The first of reopening measures was the removal of the checkpoint at Turner Street Saturday, April 18 at midnight, followed by the reopening of NC101 and Live Oak Street on Monday, April 20, and if circumstances dictate, Beaufort will resume the limited access and checkpoint.

Additional reopening measures will be effective on Friday, April 24, and include the following:

The town will no longer be closed to those who reside outside of Carteret County. In particular, we recognize that second homeowners need to check on their property and they are critical and valued components of our community. We appreciate their patience and understanding.

A new category of businesses can now reopen: retail businesses that are not “essential businesses,” but that may sell their products by a curbside pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the social distancing and disinfection standards of the Town’s Emergency Proclamation and the Governor’s Executive Order 131.

Real Estate firms may now show listed properties to potential buyers, provided the properties are vacant, that social distancing measures are strictly enforced, and that frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, etc., are disinfected.

Marinas are no longer prohibited from providing services to those who do not reside in Carteret County.

The remainder of the restrictions from the Town’s Emergency Proclamation from March 29 will remain in effect through April 29.

If conditions in the region remain in a stable (or improved) condition, then Beaufort officials said they anticipate deferring to the Governor’s executive orders and his plan for reopening North Carolina.