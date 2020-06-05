Beaufort Police Chief: “Please don’t judge all law enforcement”

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort’s Police Chief says he supports people to protest, but not the violence seen in some of them.

Police Chief Paul Burdette says demonstrations are great vehicles for getting to the masses. But Burdette believes violence mutes the messages.

In the past week, there have been a couple of protests in the town of Beaufort. The latest was Thursday evening with a couple of 100 people according to the town’s Facebook page.

The chief says George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police was not appropriate, reasonable, or necessary.

He wants people to understand Minneapolis Officers’ actions are not a representation of Beaufort Police.

“Please don’t judge all of the law enforcement on the bad actions of one individual in the Minneapolis case. And I realize that​ there are other cases, I’m not saying there’s only one. But on the whole, we’re here to serve, ​ we will be here when you call, and you will be treated with the dignity and respect that you deserve,” said Burdette.

Burdette says the police hiring process is key to preventing incidents like what happened to George Floyd.

The chief says he looks for people who want to work in police for the right reasons and meet his expectations of professionalism.