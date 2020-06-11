Beaufort stores benefit from Big Rock Tournament; economic driver for Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is more than just a fishing competition for the Crystal Coast.

The week-long fishing competition is an economic driver for towns in Carteret County like Beaufort.

Stores like Shack Shoppe say Big Rock helps businesses tremendously. The owner George Aswad sees more people in town during this time of year. ​​

​”I think it’s very good for our business,” said Aswad.

The pandemic forced him to shut down his Turner Street shop for two months affecting him financially. ​

He wasn’t alone. Susan Sanders, owner of Harbor Specialties​ was off to a rocky start at the beginning of the year.

Sanders says this week’s competition is drawing customers inside to spend some cash. Many fishermen dock at Beaufort which results in more people spending their money at her shop and others.

The tournament not only generates revenue but brings normalcy when some business owners are needing it the most. ​