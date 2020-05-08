Beaufort stores prepare to reopen as phase one takes effect

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Cooper’s order to ease restrictions, in other words, phase one, took effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Shoppers in the town of Beaufort had a glimpse of what shopping looks like during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores like Seagrass are taking measures to keep everyone safe — that includes duct tape to determine the six-foot distance between people. The owner Sally Hoit has hand sanitizer at the check-out counter for employees and customers.

“I wipe down everything,” said Hoit while wearing a mask.

Employees at Island Traders are also wiping the counters and their plexiglass shield. The plastic limits contact between people.

Next door, Kitty Hawks Surf Company is doing the same. The owner is following Governor Cooper’s order to limit the number of customers at one time. He also says there will be shorter hours for people to shop.

On the same block, Fabricate is asking people to wear a mask before stepping inside the store.

There was not a crowd of people in Beaufort Friday afternoon, but business owners expect on Saturday. Customers like Samantha Schmitt think it’s important to shop local, but take precautions at the same time.

“I enjoy shopping,​ and I think it’s ok, as long as you’re careful,” said Schmitt.

The pandemic has caused one business owner to lose $400,000 in sales. But now they’re looking forward to keeping their doors open.

State leaders recommend customers follow the three W’s when out to shop: wear a face covering, wait six-feet apart, and wash your hands often. ​