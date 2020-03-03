Beaufort town leaders offer citizen’s academy

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders in Beaufort are offering people a chance to learn how their town runs.

Starting next week, officials will begin hosting their first six-week citizen’s academy.

The academy will focus on the town’s history and key issues it’s facing now and in the future.

People will get hands-on learning as they tour the town’s departments and meet the employees.

Those who participate will take a look inside Beaufort’s Public Works building, the fire department and the police department.

Police Chief Paul Burdette is shedding light on his department’s work including how long it takes to solve a crime.

“Folks, nowadays with all these crime drama shows they feel like a case can be opened and closed ​ within 45 minutes and that’s not the case,” said Burdette.

Classes will meet once a week starting March 10. Each session will last about two and half hours. The academy wraps up on April 13 with a graduation ceremony.

The program is free and coordinators are still looking for more people to sign up.