Beaufort Wine & Food sets up relief fund for Crystal Coast restaurant workers

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort Wine and Food has set up a relief fund for Crystal Coast restaurant workers who have experienced wage disruption or layoffs due to COVID-19.

This includes wait staff, bartenders, hosts, managers, delivery drivers, cooks, catering staff, dishwashers, and other restaurant and bar workers.

Visit www.beaufortwineandfood.org to donate or to access the application for assistance.

According to the press release, any restaurant in Carteret County is eligible.

To donate via check, please make the check out to Beaufort Wine and Food. Memo – Crystal Coast Restaurant Workers Relief Fund Mail the check to the following address: Beaufort Wine and Food 129 Middle Lane Beaufort, NC 28516

BWF has donated over $760,000 to area non-profits since its inception.